A car accident on 3rd Street and Dutton Avenue around 3:10 p.m. left one woman injured and the intersection to be closed for a short period of time.

A Baylor student was turning left off of 3rd Street onto Dutton Ave when he hit a vehicle that was traveling northeast on Dutton Ave.

The woman sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No one else was injured.