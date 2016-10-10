Silobration united families, businesses and drew new crowds to Waco

Video and story by Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter

Magnolia hosted their second annual ‘Silobration” Thursday through Saturday. The weekend was full of family fun events, including lawn games, street vendors and food trucks.

The vendor fair served as a way for local business in Waco to promote their stores, sell their product and tell their stories. The businesses ranged from antique shops, to boutiques and arts shops.

Among the vendors was the pottery store, Black Oak Art. One of their potters, Chad Pessarra, made cups and vases at the event. Pessarra considers pottery a passion of his rather than work.

“I met art and it kind of changed my life from then,” Pessarra said. “I played football in high school. I messed up my hands really bad. I started doing art … and I actually got a lot of feeling back in my fingers … I really saw this as an avenue for a lot of people.”

The Silobration not only united several local Waco businesses, but it attracted people from across the country. Attendees traveled from Wisconsin, California and many more states.

“We came last year in the pouring rain when they first opened, but it was so much fun,” Cedarburg, Wis. resident Trena Bloomquist said. “My husband and I and my daughter are just very big fans of the show. We love it … and that’s why we came.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines began the Silobration with trivia games and a food eating contest. Only die-hard Fixer Upper fans knew the answers to these questions like “What is the name of our dog?” The winner left with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The couple then shared their story and mission. They said it was not easy to get to where they are today. Chip shared their goal for Magnolia is for it to be a place where families can come to have fun and relax.

“The tough moments is what makes us who were are, fight through them. There is something on the other side, there is hope just around the corner. If anyone can relate to that keep your head up you’re going to make it,” Chip Gaines said.

Chip also said that people have asked if they were going to fix houses in places other than Waco. He said that he and Joanna made a promise to keep family first and not let their business determine their life. Therefore, they will not be flipping houses throughout the country, he said.

However, Joanna announced that they will be releasing a book soon. They will also be opening up a restaurant called the Elite Cafe at Magnolia. Joanna said that it has always been one of Chip’s dreams to have a restaurant.

“Every time you come back we want something new to tie you back. We want you to feel connected and we want you to have fun,” Chip said.