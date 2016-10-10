School of Social Work to host preview day

By Taliyah Clark | Reporter

Baylor’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work will hold its annual Master’s Preview Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at its building in downtown Waco.

This year, students will tour the social work building as well as downtown Waco. Prospective students will also participate in three breakout sessions that include presentations from current master’s of social work students, information about the advanced placement track and a mock classroom experience with faculty, said Dr. Crystal Diaz-Espinoza, director of enrollment and alumni services for the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Diaz-Espinoza said preview day is open to everyone.

“A student can major in any field and apply,” Diaz-Espinoza said. “What we’re looking for in [prospective students] is an understanding about what social work is and a commitment to learning about the field.”

Plano resident Lizzie Davis, dual master of social work and master of divinity graduate student, said her experience in the School of Social Work has been phenomenal.

“I have really enjoyed my [class of students] and diving deep into hard conversations on things like race, gender and globalization and other topics that influence the community that we work with,” Davis said.

Fort Worth resident Zeke Morgan, who is getting his dual master’s degree in business administration and social work, chose the social work program because he is passionate about real estate development in the inner city.

“The dual program was perfect for me because I really care about real estate development, especially in downtown areas, and this program allows me to get the economic and relational skills I need to work in downtown development,” Morgan said.

Diaz-Espinoza encourages students who are interested in the master’s program to apply by Feb. 1. Students who apply by this deadline are automatically eligible for a graduate assistantship and are eligible for the program’s most competitive financial aid packages.