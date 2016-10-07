Student killed in hit-and-run

Fergus Falls, Minnesota sophomore David Grotberg died last night as the result of a hit-and-run bicycle accident on Franklin Avenue.

In Baylor University’s press release on Friday, they said that Grotberg was a university scholar, a member of the Honors Residential College community and a participant in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core. He played trumpet in the Baylor Golden Wave Marching Band, served as president of the Ballroom Dance Society and was involved in Alliance Bible Church in Waco.

“We are devastated by the news of David’s passing,” said Isaiah Odajima, D.M.A., associate professor and associate director of bands in the School of Music. “David was a bright shining star within the Golden Wave Band. He was a selfless young man, a giver of enormous positivity and energy. He was a servant leader within our band family. He loved the band, he loved Baylor, and above all else, he loved the Lord. He will be dearly missed.”

The Waco Tribune reported that Police said Grotberg and his girlfriend were cycling eastbound on the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck. They reported that he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“David was an integral part of the Golden Wave Band,” Baylor University Golden Wave Band’s Facebook page posted Friday afternoon. “He was a bright shining star within our band family. He was a selfless young man, a giver of enormous positivity and energy. He was a servant leader within the band. He loved the Band, he loved Baylor, and above all else, he loved the Lord. We mourn this profound loss. We offer our prayers to his family and friends and we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we proceed through this difficult time. David, we love you and we will miss you dearly.”

The Honors Residential College held a gathering for support and prayer for fellow students, faculty and staff who knew Grotberg at 4 p.m. Friday in the Alexander Reading Room.