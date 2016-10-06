Pray for the Election

As the election approaches, there is one question that I keep hearing: “Are you voting Democrat or Republican?” Unsurprisingly, the answer I hear most often is “I’m not voting.” While it is important to vote and make your voice heard, it is important to vote for the person who most resembles your values. In the end, however, only one side will come out victorious. There will be happiness and celebration, but there will also be protests. We may even see nasty posts on social media, but are those really the actions that we should be taking? There is one thing that a Christian can do regardless of who they support: pray.

In this world of darkness, prayer is the only thing that can overcome this world. We may not like who is at the head of our country, but that does not mean we have to forget our faith. We have to remember that whoever is elected is just a person like you and me. No one in this world is perfect, and like every one of us, these presidential candidates need prayer. We, like the president of the United States, have faults, and they need prayer just as much as you and I do.

With everyone’s eyes glued to the polls to see who’s leading and tuning in to the debates broadcasted, it is easy to fall into the trap of quickly taking a side. While this election year may include two of the most unlikely candidates, in the end, one will be chosen. Yes, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton may be at odds with one another when they are side-by-side on the stage, yet it is still important that we all work together for the greater good.

As a Christian living in this day and age, there are trials present like no other time period. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, Asian, Hispanic or any other race; what matters is that we are one in the body of Christ because together we can make a bigger impact in this world. I have seen too many instances where churches become divided because of opposing political views, and especially nowadays, political candidates. Instead of focusing on what God’s word says and believing in him, many are putting their faith and all their trust in men and women of this world.

While it is important to take a stand for what you believe, you also have to ask yourself where to draw the line in order to not lose sight of the things of real value in life. Often, if the football team or presidential candidate we support wins, we see ourselves as winners as well. But isn’t there a bigger battle worth fighting for? A fight to live each and every day of our lives for Christ, the true victor.

I believe it is valuable and vital that we pray for the person who will be elected. We should pray for wisdom, guidance and even peace as they become the head of one of the most prosperous countries in the world. Whether you support Trump, Clinton or even still have your heart still set on Bernie Sanders, only God can change people’s hearts. That is why, no matter the result in November, I will be praying for this nation and the world.