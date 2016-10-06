Pop up carnival takes over downtown Friday

Isabella Maso | Reporter

The City of Waco and Creative Waco are holding a pop-up, carnival-style event from 6 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Waco.

The event is called “Welcome to Waco” and is part of the event series known as First Fridays.

On the first Friday of every month, various businesses extend their hours and offer special deals for attendees. Along with the extended hours and special deals, there will be live attractions to enjoy at tonight’s First Friday.

“Our role is to bring in some of the artists in the community,” said Fiona Bond, executive director for Creative Waco. “We’ve got a fire juggler and a bagpipe player; there are going to be musicians, a number of visual artists and performers. It will be so much fun and it will definitely be the kind of thing that has never happened as part of a First Friday, so it will be great,” Bond said.

Organizers want tonight’s event to create an exciting atmosphere that encourages the exploration of downtown Waco.

“It’s all about creating experiences for college students and investing in some civic pride to really show them what Waco has to offer,” said Jonathan Cook, head of community promotions for the city of Waco.

“We are doing a pop-up event that will close down Austin Avenue at fifth and sixth Street. What we want students to do is come down and experience our event, but then explore the other areas downtown,” Cook said.

As part of the evening, various vendors and local businesses will be having extended hours, and specials.

If students are interested in attending, the DASH shuttle will be running from Penland Hall to downtown until 10 p.m.

A few of the local businesses that will be participating in tonight’s event are Ninfas, Hey Sugar Candy Store and The Findery.

The food at Welcome to Waco that is offered includes Tochy’s Taco, Tony DeMaria’s Bar-B-Que, Rufi’s cocina, Crazy Horse Grill, Shorty’s Pizza Shack and Pokey O’s Waco.

Kupira Marimba,Thomas Csorba and Waco Symphony Orchestra are also performing with the featured art from Creative Waco, Waco Cultural Arts Fest and Waco Civic Theater.

For a full list visit their facebook page.

For more information about the “Welcome to Waco” event tonight visit their facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/199493403796175/