Baylor reeling from lockdown

Baylor campus was on lockdown from 2:53 p.m. to 3:37 p.m Thursday due to the presence of an active shooter.

The shooting took place on 9th and Garrett at a parking lot where two men were gambling, Waco police reported on their Facebook page.

The shooter allegedly approached the men, and shot one in the stomach and fled by vehicle, Waco police reported.

KWTX reported that the shooting victim died because of his injures.

Waco police reported that the suspect was then seen at 7th and Ivy, where he fled his vehicle. KWTX reported that officers were searching for an older, gold vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Baylor Alerts sent out a text message at 2:53 p.m. telling students to stay inside due to a “Dangerous Situation.”

The following is a chronological list of messages sent out by Baylor Alerts:

2:53 p.m. – “Baylor Alert! Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. More info to follow.”

2:59 p.m. – “Baylor Alert! Shooting near campus. Possible suspect seen t Ivy and 7th walking toward campus. Seek immediate shelter.”

3:10 p.m. – “BAYLOR ALERT! Black male, late teens, early 20’s with a fade haircut, wearing white tank top and tan shorts, last seen headed toward campus on 7th St.”

3:21 p.m. – “BAYLOR ALERT! Waco Police and Baylor Police are doing a joint search for the suspect. Please stay inside until further notice.

3:37 p.m. – “Baylor Alert! All Clear! Normal operations may resume. See you [sic] Baylor email for more information.”