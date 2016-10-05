Rami Hammad arrested on charges of criminal trespassing

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor

Former Baylor football player Rami Hammad was arrested on campus by Baylor Police today on charges of criminal trespassing.

He was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and booked into McLennan County Jail.

Hammad was an offensive linemen for Baylor’s football team. He played a total of 13 games as a sophomore in 2015, according to a report by the Waco Tribune-Herald. He did not enroll in classes for the fall semester.

Hammad’s bond will be set Thursday when the judge returns to the courthouse, a representative from McLennan County Jail said.

Hammad was also arrested in August for a felony stalking charge against a Baylor student, the Tribune-Herald reported.

“The woman told Hammad, a 21-year-old junior from Irving, to leave before she went into the class, but he waited for her outside, according to the affidavit,” the Tribune-Herald reported. “Seeing him waiting, the woman was afraid to leave alone and asked for the professor’s help, the affidavit states.”

After the two left together, Hammad followed them to the professor’s office, the Tribune-Herald reported.

“After unsuccessful calls to Baylor athletics, the professor and student decided to call police, saying they feared for their safety, according to the affidavit,” the Tribune-Herald reported.

Hammad was also accused of sexual assault last fall against a different woman, according to ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”

Baylor has not returned phone calls regarding Wednesday’s arrest.