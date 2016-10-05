Magnolia Market’s Silobration expects big turn-out

By Megan Rule | Staff Writer

The Magnolia Silos will be hosting the three-day Silobration event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday, Silobration celebrates the one year anniversary of moving Magnolias to the Silos. Special after-hour features will also be included in the event full of family fun and sweet treats.

“For us, it’s so important to have Texas brands come together and collaborate to support small Texas businesses,” said Katherine Couron, owner and maker of Boyd’s Farm, a vendor that will be featured at the event.

The Silobration event is something that employees at Magnolia have been preparing for since July. Once Magnolia decided to add vendors, coordination with the city was required in order to shut down a city block and work with nearby residents.

“The experience is super fun from the employee side,” said Houston sophomore, Carson Bouckley an employee at Magnolia Market, Carson Bouckley. “We get to meet people from all over the world; recently, we have had lots of customers come from Australia.”

Bouckley has been an employee at Magnolia for about a year, as she was hired the first day they were open, Oct. 13, 2015. She began as a sales associate and is now a visual sales associate, working on implementing merchandising presentations.

In addition to the vendors that will be there, there will be concerts tonight and Friday night. Johnnyswim will be performing at 6 p.m. both nights and doors will open at 5 p.m.

This concert is the only event that will require a ticket; otherwise; visitors are welcome to come and go. There will also be music featuring Thomas Cscorba and Honest Men at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, Saturday on the garden lawn.

Tickets for todays Silobration event and concert can be purchased for $65 on the Magnolia Market website. Tickets for Friday’s event and concert are sold out.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners of Magnolia Market and stars of HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” will be making an appearance during the Silobration, as they will be part of the production up on stage at the Johnnyswim concert. However, there will not be an official meet and greet.

This is the second year of the Silobration, which formed last year. Silobration began as a way to celebrate the grand opening for Magnolia, and their move from the Little Shop on Boulevard to the downtown. Within the past year, the grounds of Magnolia have changed completely, including the additions to the store and the newly added bakery, as well as the expansion of the garden. Bouckley is anticipating the event being even better this year.

“I am really looking forward to Johnnyswim,” said Bouckley. “Their new album is so good, and they’re amazing live. Also, Chip repelled down the Silos last year, so it should be fun to see how he tops that.”

The event brings not only excitement from seeing the famous couple, but also the exposure for artists and vendors.

Tabitha Paige Schmitt, owner and artist of Fox Hollow Design Co., has been a part of the wholesale at Magnolia for about a year and is excited about more of her artwork being presented this weekend. Schmitt’s artwork features a lot of white space and is very light and airy with a clean feel.

“I’m excited to be a part of what Chip and Jo represent with their brand and what their goal is. It works well with my mission as well,” Schmitt said. “My goal is to bring beautiful artwork in its most simplistic form into your home.”

Both Schmitt and Couron are excited about the non-local crowd that will be visiting, as it allows for more exposure of their products.

“My husband and I started the business in April of 2016, and we knew we wanted to support other Texas businesses and provide a good to the San Antonio Community and Texas at large,” Couron said.

A full overview and list of all the featured vendors can be found on the Magnolia website. Vendors will be set up along Sixth Street, and all the regular food trucks plus a few new trucks will be supplying food and beverages.

The event will go on rain or shine unless the weather is considered dangerous. Magnolia’s store hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, with after-hours events for concert ticket holders only.