Baylor appoints new Title IX coordinator after Crawford’s resignation

Baylor’s Interim President David Garland appointed Kristan Tucker as Baylor’s new Title IX coordinator Wednesday night following the resignation of previous coordinator Patty Crawford.

“Kristan Tucker is a capable and experienced Title IX professional, and I have full confidence in her ability to lead our Title IX Office,” Garland said in a press release. “Kristan has been an integral part of our efforts to build a strong and responsive Title IX Office, and she serves, alongside her staff members, on implementation teams focused on the recommendations from Pepper Hamilton.”

When Pepper Hamilton conducted a nine-month investigation into Baylor’s handling of sexual assault reports by students, it found that Baylor failed to implement Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2013 (VAWA).

“Baylor failed to consistently support complainants through the provision of interim measures; and in some cases, the university failed to take action to identify and eliminate a potential hostile environment, prevent its recurrence or address its effects,” Baylor Media Communications said in May of Pepper Hamilton’s findings.

Pepper Hamilton provided Baylor with 105 recommendations. As of August, 76 of the recommendations had been completed or are ongoing, according to Tonya Lewis, assistant director of Baylor Media Communications.

“We have made rapid progress on these recommendations, which have improved the university’s processes and systems to ensure we respond effectively and compassionately when students report incidents of sexual violence and seek our help,” Garland said in a press release. “We are resolutely committed to continuing our support for Kristan and her team in serving and caring for our students,” Garland said.

In the press release, Tucker said the priority for the Title IX Office is educating and serving the Baylor community.

“The Title IX Office’s focus is on our students and the entire Baylor community, ensuring that we provide the resources, support and assistance they need. It is vital that our systems support a fair and equitable Title IX process,” Tucker said. “Although I may serve as the Title IX coordinator, this is truly a team effort. We are a unified team, committed to the common goal of addressing the important issues of gender discrimination and interpersonal violence impacting the Baylor community. We remain committed to making progress and working with integrity to show leadership through our efforts.”

Tucker previously served as senior deputy Title IX coordinator.