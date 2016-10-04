Title IX coordinator resigns, lawsuit against Baylor grows

Baylor’s first full-time Title IX coordinator, Patty Crawford, has resigned. Baylor released a statement late Monday night announcing her resignation.

The statement attributed her resignation to the response to the recommendations from the Pepper Hamilton report.

“Our understanding is that Patty was disappointed in her role in implementing the recommendations that resulted from the Pepper Hamilton investigation,” the statement said. “The University is grateful for Patty’s leadership in establishing fair and equitable Title IX processes that are also supportive of the needs of survivors.”

Law firm Pepper Hamilton completed a nine-month investigation into Baylor’s previous handling of sexual assault cases. It found that Baylor failed to implement Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2013 (VAWA).

Pepper Hamilton provided Baylor with 105 recommendations to improve their handling of sexual assault cases.

In response to the Pepper Hamilton report, The Board of Regents created the full-time position of Chief Compliance Officer. In February, Baylor announced a $5 million expansion plan to the Baylor Title IX Office, the Counseling Center and the Department of Public safety. The expansion plan to was designed to “prevent acts of sexual violence on campus and to improve treatment and services for all those impacted by interpersonal violence,” according to a statement released by the board on Feb. 12.

Crawford took on the role of Title IX Coordinator in Nov. 2014, becoming Baylor’s first full-time Title IX Coordinator.

“Her primary role is to oversee the investigation and resolution of all sex discrimination matters involving sexual violence, including sexual harassment, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking, as well as coordinate the University’s Title IX training and outreach in this issue area,” Baylor’s Title IX website says on the About Us page.

Crawford’s resignation came after two women were added to a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor, making it a total of eight plaintiffs.

On June 15, three former Baylor students filed a Title IX lawsuit citing that Baylor, “failed to take immediate, effective remedial steps to resolve the complaints of sexual harassment, and instead acted with deliberate indifference towards plaintiffs.”

Three more plaintiffs joined the lawsuit on June 28. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit cite instances of sexual assault on and off Baylor’s campus from 2004-2015.

The lawsuit alleges that plaintiff number 7 was raped by two Baylor students in 2009 and that plaintiff number 8 was sexually assaulted by a Baylor student in 2015.

“We will always seek to continuously improve and are confident that the very capable Title IX staff will continue the important work of educating, supporting and responding to the needs of those impacted by interpersonal violence,” Baylor’s statement announcing Crawford’s resignation concluded.

Baylor is implementing the 105 recommendations, 76 of which have been completed or are ongoing Tonya Lewis, assistant director of Baylor Media Communications said in August. A progress report of the recommendations can be found online at baylor.edu/rtsv.