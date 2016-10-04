Shock Linwood Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Senior running back Shock Linwood was announced as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career Monday. Linwood is also the fifth Baylor football player to be recognized by the conference this season.

Head coach Jim Grobe had nothing but positive things to say about Linwood during Saturday’s postgame press conference.

“I told Shock back in the hallway that, ‘This is the Shock Linwood everybody told me about. This is the guy that everybody was talking about, and I hadn’t really seen that guy early,’” Grobe said. “When he got challenged, when he didn’t play a lot last week, he had a great week of practice, and that’s typically what happens. You practice well, you play well.”

This past weekend, Baylor football was in action on the road in Ames, Iowa, as the Bears battled against the Cyclones of Iowa State. After a hard-fought game, the Bears came out on top against the Cyclones.

Linwood rushed a career best of 237 yards, had a total of 25 carries and added one touchdown that aided in the Bears’ 45-42 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

He currently leads the running backs in the Big 12 Conference by having the most rushing yards obtained in a single game.

Linwood is also the current all-time leading rusher in the program’s history, recently passing Walter Abercrombie’s record in this season’s game against Rice University.

Fellow teammate junior running back Wyatt Schrepfer said he has high hopes for Linwood at Baylor and in his future.

“Shock’s my roommate whenever we stay in the hotels,” Schrepfer said. “He’s had an incredible career here at Baylor … he’ll get over 4,000 yards this year in his career if he keeps going at this rate.”

Senior offensive lineman Kyle Fuller said he was impressed with Linwood and the ways he is always able to get the job done when it matters most.

“Shock did tremendous; he saw where the holes were at,” Fuller said. “The biggest thing was making sure we did our job first, then Shock will take care of the rest.”

The Bears will enjoy their first off week for the season before returning back to McLane Stadium on Oct. 15 to host Kansas for Baylor’s homecoming game.