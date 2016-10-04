Professional Development Program to feature inspiring leader, athlete

By Kendra Pell | Reporter

Tonight, Baylor students have the opportunity to hear from a woman who wears many hats, including CEO, marathon runner and leader.

Amanda Mesler, Microsoft’s general manager for Central and Eastern Europe, will speak at 5 p.m. today in 250 Foster for the student-run Professional Development Program. Mesler is also the leader for Lean In and Women Can Ltd. Last year, she became a member of the Seven Continents Club, a special designation for those who have run marathons on all seven continents.

Professional Development Program has hosted several speakers and events at Baylor over the past few years to help encourage and motivate students to lead a successful college-to-career transition.

Dr. Andrea Dixon, executive director for the Center for Professional Selling and Keller Center for Research, said Mesler will provide helpful advice on how to be successful.

“She will be sharing about her career across ages and stages … helping students to understand how you can build a successful career and personal life at the same time,” Dixon said. “She has run marathons on multiple continents, so I’m sure she’ll inspire our students to go father than they would even imagine.”

Mesler’s presentation is titled “Running, Leading, Making an Impact.” She will discuss her various experiences and give advice on how students can balance multiple tasks and be prosperous post-graduation.

Livingston junior Melanie Moore, a member of the Professional Development Program team, said Mesler’s speech will give students insight into how to handle various responsibilities at once.

“I feel this benefits students who will be attending this event by allowing them to hear from someone in the corporate world who has done exceptionally well at balancing so much,” Moore said.

Mesler began her career at KPMG in 1994 and has 26 years of extensive international leadership and general management experience at the CEO and board level, as well as leadership positions as CEO, COO, Chief Client Officer and Corporate Strategy Officer, according to her website.

Mesler’s daughter, Katy junior Audrey Mesler, is excited for her mother to be speaking at this Professional Development Program event and considers her an inspiration.

“My mom is always striving to go above and beyond in everything that she does, whether it’s at home or at her job. She’s superwoman, able to face any challenge and conquer it fearlessly,” Audrey Mesler said. “She’s my role model, and one day I hope to be as successful as her.”