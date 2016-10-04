MultimediaSlideshows First weekend at Austin City Limits By Jessica Hubble - October 4, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The crowd goes wild and sings their heart out during Cage the Elephant's performance. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Fans pose for a photo to commemorate their time at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble During Flying Lotus’s performance festival goers dance and enjoy the music. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Cage the Elephant lead guitarist, Brad Shultz, leans into the crowd as he plays his guitar solo during their hit song “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked”. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Andrew Taggart, member of the Chainsmokers, waves and introduces himself to the crowd before starting their set. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble The sun starts to set over Austin City Limits day one as fans go to find the stage where the band they want to hear play is. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Kendrick Lamar raps to the audience during his performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble In honor of Austin City Limits music festival’s fifteen year anniversary fans sign the “guest book” which is a big white wall set up in the middle of Zilker Park. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Fans climb on each others shoulders and dance in the crowd. Some fans carry balloons, flags or signs in the crowd as well. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Festival goers mill through records at Waterloo records’s store at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Bass guitarist for Cage the Elephant, Daniel Techinor, jams out for the crowd during their set at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Lead singer for Cage the Elephant, Matt Shultz, sings his heart out to the crowd. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble