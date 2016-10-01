Bears trail at half, 28-21.

The early start time and the environment of Jack Trice Stadium were going to be big factors for Baylor and ones that they needed to overcome to prevent the upset minded Cyclones from getting on a roll. However, this was much easier said than done, as Iowa State wasted no time getting to work against Baylor.

Iowa State, with their two quarterback system, opted to go with redshirt junior Joel Lanning to begin the game. Lanning orchestrated a well-balanced drive that saw freshman wide receiver Deshaunte Jones haul in a 43-yard touchdown on their opening drive of the game.

After the Cyclones’ defense stopped Baylor on fourth down, Iowa State, under Lanning, again marched down the field against the Bears’ defense. The Cyclones 8 play, 70-yard drive was aided by a 44-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Trever Ryen and capped off by a two yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Mike Warren, extending the lead to 14-0.

Baylor answered the Cyclones with an 8 play, 75-yard drive of their own. In a series that featured three penalties, two of which were unsportsmanlike, the offensive still looked disjointed at times. Senior quarterback Seth Russell kept the offense alive with a 17-yard run on 3rd and 20 that set up the 4th down, 7-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Terrence Williams.

Even after the Bears cut Iowa State’s lead to 14-7, the Cyclones seemed to have an answer on the next drive. The Cyclones repeatedly fed freshman running back David Montgomery on the ground and he found the gaps and seams in the Bears’ defense, including punching in the Cyclones third touchdown of the game from nine yards out, putting them up 21-7.

Baylor quickly followed suit by going 85 yards in just over a minute. Russell found junior safety Davion Hall on a 57-yard strike. Three plays later, senior running back Shock Linwood waltzed into the end zone untouched cutting the lead to 21-14.

Iowa State, on their next drive remained confident and consistent as they continued to keep the clock moving and the chains as well. The Cyclones repeatedly fed Warren, who seemed to always find space in the defense for positive yardage. The 16 play drive was capped off by a three yard run by Lanning, putting Iowa State back up by two scores, 28-14.

Baylor, after watching Linwood scamper 59 yards down the Iowa State sideline, found the end zone yet again. Russell would sneak in from three yards, despite the Cyclones’ plea for a fumble in the end zone.

Iowa State was content to take a knee, as they head into the locker room up 28-21 on Baylor at the half.