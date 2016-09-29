Scentia provides place for undergraduates to publish research

By Brianna Bassett | Reporter

Baylor Undergraduate Research in Science and Technology (BURST) is giving students the opportunity to participate in research experiences and learn scientific research techniques they will carry into their future careers.

One of the many opportunities BURST has is called “Scientia.” Scientia is the Baylor Undergraduate Research Journal of Science and Technology. It is published every spring, and each research paper must go through a review process before getting published.

Bedford, Mass., sophomore Jianna Lin, vice president of BURST, hosted an informational meeting Wednesday to share with undergraduate students the process of getting their research published.

Scientia is a journal-like booklet that comes out every year with the published research, Lin said. The journal can also be found online, and the organization is currently working with the College of Arts and Sciences to create an online database to share with people beyond the university.

“A lot of people think that this is just a pre-med thing, but we actually cover research in all different subjects,” Lin said.

There are submission guidelines that can be found on the BURST page of the Baylor website.

According to the Scientia guidelines sheet, Scientia’s mission is to “provide a professional platform upon which undergraduates of Baylor University are able to publish personally conducted and outstanding research in the areas of biological sciences, physical sciences, mathematics and technology.”

San Antonio junior Daniel Berry had research published by Scientia in spring 2016.

“Overall, it really gave me a new-found appreciation for research at its core and how in-depth you have to go in order to consolidate information,” Berry said. “Not only just to have an idea but to make that idea a reality and to understand and observe what is happening. Then, after the data is complete, be able to cohesively and concisely share with others.”

Berry said the entire research and publication process took about a year from start to finish.

