Police Blotter

Date: Sept. 23 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Location: Penland Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a damaged lock on one of the doors. Photos were taken and Baylor Facility Services was notified.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Closed on 09-27-16. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Sept. 15 at 11:21 a.m.

Location: Penland Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed an exit sign missing from the third floor. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Case changed from Criminal Mischief to Theft on 09-26-16.

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-26-16. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Sept. 23 between 6:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. this date.

Location: Penland Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location to take a theft report. The complainant advised he had been doing laundry and upon his return his clothes valued between $1,500 to $2,000 were missing. The case remains active under investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property over $750 under $2,500

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Unfounded on 09-26-16. The complainant advised his clothes were returned to the front counter of Penland, he believes someone may have mistakenly grabbed them. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Between midnight on Sept. 11 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 18

Location: South Russell Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer met with a student at the Police Department lobby to take a theft report. The complainant advised three syringes of medicine was missing from her refrigerator.Estimated value is $1000 per syringe. The case remains active under investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30K

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Sometime on Sept. 13

Location: Pat Neff Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer was informed of a missing evacuation sign on the second floor of the above location. The sign is valued at $50 and there are no known suspects at this time. There was some minor damage to the wall. This case remains active pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property under $100

Case Disposition: Case changed from Suspended to Unfounded on 09-21-16. Evidence supports this was a non-criminal incident. The sign had been damaged by an employee, not stolen (CASE UPDATE #2)

Date: Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rogers Engineering and Computer Science Building

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a late report of a small experimental fire. The officer was informed that two students who were doing an experiment caused a 2- to 3- inch flame out of a can. The subjects put it out with a fire extinguisher. There were no injuries or damage to the room and the Fire Safety Specialist was notified.

Offense: Fire

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Between 9 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Location: McLane Stadium

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location in reference to a burglary from the concession area at the above location. The complainant advised a case of Lays chips and several bottles of water were missing from inventory. All information was recorded and this case remains open pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a building

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-22-16, until further leads can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Between 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Location: McLane Stadium

Summary: While following up on a previous burglary, Baylor officers were advised that another burglary from the concession area had taken place. The complainant advised that four cases of red Gatorade and one case of yellow Gatorade, valued at $90 were missing from inventory. All information was recorded and this case remains open pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a building

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-22-16, until further leads can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 21

Location: Ferrell Center Parking Area

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location to take a theft report. The complainant advised an asphalt repair machine (Billy Goat Machine) had been stolen from section B7 in the parking lot. The employee using the machine left the area briefly and upon his return it was gone. Estimated value of the machine is $1,000. The case remains active under investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property $750 under $2,500

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-22-16, until further evidence can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Sept. 14 and 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 21

Location: Penland Hall

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a broken exit sign brace and a broken light cover that was being held in place by black tape. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-22-16, until further evidence can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Sept. 21 between 11:55 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. on this date.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of theft at the above location. Upon arrival the officer was informed by the complainant that an exit sign had been taken. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft over $100

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 09-22-16, until further evidence can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)