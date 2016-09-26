Sign Language should count as a foreign language

In recognition of the multicultural world in which we live, most majors at Baylor require the study of a language other than English. I understand that. What I don’t understand is why Baylor does not recognize a language that is the only option for millions of people worldwide: Sign Language. Baylor’s own department of Modern Languages and Culture’s website cites the need for proficiency in a second language to be able to participate in “today’s multicultural society and global community.” Are deaf people not a part of our global community? The website also points to Baylor’s Mission Statement, “The mission of Baylor University is to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.” Do those millions who are deaf not deserve to be served by our academic excellence and Christian commitment? Baylor should recognize the value of the deaf community and culture by allowing all students to study American Sign Language (ASL) as part of their degree plan.

I am particularly interested in this subject because I am a Journalism and Political Science major and a Sign Language Interpreting minor.

In my degree plan, I have several options for my language requirement including: Arabic, Chinese, French, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Latin, Greek, Hebrew, Akkadian, Aramaic, Syriac, and Ugaritic.

You may have noticed, as I did, ASL, although it is taught at Baylor, is not an option for me. I can take Swahili or Ugaritic but not ASL. I am not demeaning the study of Swahili or Ugaritic, I’m merely advocating for the acceptance of all cultures and languages in which we have the resources to teach. As a student who will already be taking several ASL classes (because of my minor) and as a student who grew up around ASL, I naturally asked why the ASL classes I was taking wouldn’t count toward my language requirements. I was told that in the College of Arts and Sciences, ASL is not an accepted language to fulfill the requirement (other majors such as Communications, Sciences and Disorders majors, Nursing majors and Interior Design majors may take ASL as a language credit). So again, I asked why. Why is ASL accredited for some majors but not others? It either is a language or it isn’t, right? And much like the answer to the first question I posed, why do we study a foreign language, I was pointed to the Baylor Mission Statement. It was argued to me that studying ASL does not align with the Baylor Mission Statement because since it is “American Sign Language,” it does not “educate men and women for worldwide leadership.”

This answer does not satisfy me.

I was told that ASL is too close to English and therefore not foreign.

This answer does not satisfy me.

I fought and will continue to fight these answers.

I do not agree that studying ASL does not educate men and women for worldwide leadership.

American Sign Language is used all over the world and has deep connections to French Sign Language. ASL performs a critical function in today’s world of deaf international affairs and is an important language in international meetings such as the World Federation of the Deaf. ASL is the primary signed language in several countries outside North America including Bolivia, Ghana, Nigeria, The Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya and Peru.

I do not agree that sign language is too close to English and therefore not foreign.

ASL is a fully developed, natural language, which contains linguistic structures and processes that English does not. ASL is not a derivative of English and is not a simplified language. Unlike contrived signed language systems ASL is a complete language with its own unique grammar, sentence structure and syntax. There is more than 60 years of linguistic research to support these claims.

ASL should be taught as a foreign language because it is foreign to most students at this school.

I do not agree that studying sign language does not align with the mission of Baylor, in fact I believe it aids Baylor’s mission abundantly.

A study completed by Deaf Opportunity Out Reach International (DOOR International) found that of the estimated 70 million deaf people worldwide, less than two percent of them know Jesus Christ. If spreading the gospel to a relatively unreached population does not promote Baylor’s mission I do not know what does.

I had an ASL professor at Baylor who fought this same fight when she was an ASL student at Baylor. I have a professor who has written papers on the importance of ASL being taught as a foreign language. This fight may not end with me but I will continue to advocate for the acceptance of Deaf Culture at Baylor and everywhere. I hope and pray that Baylor and other institutions begin to recognize the importance and benefits of studying ASL.