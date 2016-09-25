Baylor vs OSU photo recap

By
Baylor Lariat
-
Orange, Texas junior Travon Blanchard bringing down the ball carrier. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Mo Porter celebrates a touchdown by Ishmael Zamora and bumps helmets with him. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Blake Blackmar takes on Vincent Taylor as Blackmar tries to make way for the ball to be run. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Orion Stewart takes down Justice Hill stopping Oklahoma State from getting a first down. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Grayland Arnold makes a diving tackle for Justice Hill to stop the Cowboys from advancing. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Baylor quarterback Seth Russel waits for a snap. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Ishmael Zamora makes a spectacular catch despite the coverage from Oklahoma State's Lenzy Pipkins Saturday night. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Orion Stewart tackles Rennie Childs to stop Oklahoma State. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Patrick Levels celebrates intercepting the ball from Oklahoma State by jumping and bumping shoulders with a teammate. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Orion Stewart tackles Rennie Childs by grabbing one leg to bring him down on the Oklahoma State twenty yard line. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Ishmael Zamora outruns Ramon Richards to make a touchdown. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Orion Stewart prepares to tackle Rennie Childs with the help of teammates to stop Oklahoma State's offense. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Patrick Levels runs the ball after intercepting it from Oklahoma State. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Terence Williams runs the ball into the end zone for a Baylor touchdown. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
Taylor Young takes down Rennie Childs to stop Oklahoma State from advancing. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
K.J. Smith takes down Rennie Childs with the help of his teammates. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble
The Baylor Line showing great support for our football team. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Willis, Texas sophomore Chris Platt scoring a touchdown after catching a long pass. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Missouri City, Texas freshman Jordan Tolbert celebrates as he scores the first touchdown of the game. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Garland, Texas senior Seth Russell juking a defender to gain some yards. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Houston, Texas sophomore Ishmael Zamora with another catch of the game. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
Longview, Texas freshman JaMycal Hasty running along the sidelines to gain a first down. Photo credit: Timothy Hong
