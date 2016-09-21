Students find ideal places to study

By Kayla Farr | Reporter

With midterms approaching, students are quickly settling into their favorite on- and off-campus study spots to cram before tests.

Some students have different places they prefer to study based on what suits their needs.

Along with the common areas found in academic buildings on campus, the libraries also have hidden study places. Many have comfortable seating, large tables and computers that are good for studying.

Tulsa junior Mary-Cate Scroggins said she has a few places she enjoys studying.

“My favorite place on campus to study is at the business school,” Scroggins said. “I just really like the open concept of it and the open floor plan. The study rooms are great for group work, too. It is hard to get into the business school unless you have a friend who is a business major, though.”

Scroggins said she likes the focused atmosphere in Moody Library as well.

“As a freshman, I always went to the library,” Scroggins said. “They have the individual study desks, which are great for getting a lot of work done, too.”

Houston senior Katherine Sullivan said she studies at the library, as well.

“This year, I would say my favorite place is at Moody,” Sullivan said. “Right after you go through the metal detectors and the glass doors and go to that first area with the books, then turn to the right. They have big tables and walls of books. There are lots of places to study where no one can find you. I don’t get many distractions there.”

Spring senior Allison Corbett works at Moody and said the library helps students find noise levels suitable to their study needs.

“What happens is the study areas in the library are on a stoplight system where the bottom floor is a green light, meaning that you can talk,” Corbett said. “The floor above that is a yellow light, only minimal talking is allowed. Then the floor above that is a red light, meaning that no talking is allowed. It all depends on what level of noise you are comfortable with.”

A Baylor blog said the second floor of the Bill Daniel Student Center is one of the best places to study on campus. Sullivan said she studied there her freshman year.

“It was a nice area, but it fills up really fast, though,” Sullivan said. “You think not a lot of people know about it, but then a lot of people actually know about it. Usually when I study there, I end up falling asleep because the couches are really comfy.”

Sullivan also recommends Bobo Spiritual Life Center as a unique place to do homework.

“It is a great place that not a lot of people know about,” Sullivan said. “There is a lot of space, outlets, tables, computers and printers. In the mornings, they have coffee and tea. It’s in the middle of campus, so it easy to get to.”

Some students may find that going off-campus works well.

“Common Grounds is really nice in the morning, right when they open,” Sullivan said. “I went there a lot during my sophomore year because I lived in Brooks. Studying outside when the weather is permitting is nice because then you feel like you’re not cooped up all the time.”

Having good study habits is just as important as finding a good space. Career adviser Mike Lashombe said a student’s keys to success are prioritizing and studying with peers. He also recommends taking advantage of the free tutoring Baylor offers.

“You are going to have to know yourself and what your limits are and plan it out,” Lashombe said. “Take full advantage of what the university and your friends offer.

Studying with peers or someone who has been through the class is helpful because those people have been there and can help explain stuff in a different way.”