Shawn Oakman seen in Bears’ team locker room

Baylor’s former defensive end Shawn Oakman was spotted in the Bears’ locker room following the game this past Saturday in Houston against Rice University.

Oakman, who was charged with a second-degree felony sexual assault earlier this July, was arrested after a graduate student notified Waco police of the assault that occurred in his apartment on April 3. Oakman can be charged up to $10,000 for a second-degree felony sexual assault and face a sentence between two to 20 years in a state prison.

Although Oakman said the events that occurred were consensual, the once-projected-high NFL draft pick awaits his sentence.

Head coach Jim Grobe was aware of Art Briles’ appearance at the game but said that, while he was notified of Oakman’s presence near his team, he never saw him.

“I really have no idea. I don’t know who Shawn Oakman is. I wouldn’t be able to recognize him if he walked in the door right now,” Grobe said. “There were a lot of people around at the end of the game. There are always a lot of people around, but I had no issues. I didn’t know he was there or know who he is.”

Grobe would go on to clarify minutes later that he was told Oakman was at the game, but continued to deny knowing who Oakman was.

“I’ve heard that Shawn Oakman was at the game, but I don’t know who Shawn Oakman is,” Grobe said.

It was confirmed by a Baylor spokesman that Oakman did, in fact, enter the Bears’ locker room following the game.

While many were not thrilled with his presence, former teammate senior quarterback Seth Russell said he still considers Oakman to be a part of Baylor.

“He’s a great guy, just in a bad situation,” Russell said. “We’re not gonna hold anything against him. He was part of the team, and he’s still part of Baylor. We’re going to love him as much as anybody else.”

Baylor also issued a statement saying, “Baylor did not invite Shawn Oakman onto the field or into the locker room. He made his way there after the game but did not address the team. As indicated earlier today, Coach Grobe did not recognize that Oakman was in the locker room area as Coach gave his post-game address. Oakman spoke personally with a few former teammates and left the stadium. Oakman is not permitted in Baylor-owned facilities nor in the locker room at future away games.”