Methodist Children’s Home impacts coach’s, childrens’ lives

Video by Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter and story by Meghan Mitchell | Sports Editor

At the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, head football coach Matt Rodgers finds himself at the center of children’s lives each day — lives that he wants to make an impact on. Rodgers uses the tragedy of the loss of his first son to better the lives of others. Rodgers and his team work together through adversities to make the bond between the football coaches and players who live at the home go deeper than just on the field.

“They are all good kids, but they usually just come from a troubled background from some sort, and they just need a place to go,” said Hunter Hewell, Seguin senior and volunteer coach.

Rodgers hopes to influence the students’ lives so when they leave the Methodist Children’s Home, they will have a successful future, whether that is going to college, getting a job or starting a family.

“You just never know what can happen later on in the day, or tomorrow, just really any aspect of life,” Rodgers said.

Through all of his ups and downs, Rodgers is proud to be a part of the kid’s lives.

“I am here for a reason,” Rodgers said. “These kids for some strange reason were entrusted to me.”