Baylor Athletic Training Student Association supports victims of Louisiana flooding

By Brianna Bassett | Reporter

The Baylor Athletic Training Student Association raised almost $300 for the Louisiana State Athletic Training Student Association students to help with flood relief on Friday. Some Louisiana students lost their homes due to the recent flooding.

The American Red Cross calls this flood the “worst U.S. disaster since hurricane Sandy.” Over 40,000 homes were destroyed and least 13 people were killed.

The director of a related student organization at Louisiana State University reached out to other student associations across the country asking for donations.

Scottsdale, Ariz. senior Shani Thompson, Vice President of the Baylor Athletic Training Student Association, said 10 to 15 LSU athletic trainers lost their homes from the flooding.

“We rallied. We got back for the fall and decided we wanted to have a small fundraiser to get anything we could for them,” Thompson said.

Baylor’s organization put together a bake sale to help with the flood relief for the LSU students.

“I’m from south Louisiana and parts of where I am from were affected, so I know how bad they have it,” said Franklin, La. senior Kaitlin Randle, president of the Baylor Athletic Training Student Association. “I really wanted to help them out, especially being from there.”

The fundraiser took place from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday in the SUB. In just three hours, they were able to raise money to make an impact for the students.

Randle said some students stopped by the booth and just donated $10.

Randle said the organization is trying to get more involved in service organizations in hopes of helping other students throughout the country.

“Because we are athletic training students, our time is always limited. We’re always covering games, practices, etc., for Baylor athletics, so we don’t have much time to get really involved in service organizations,” Randle said. “We really try to push service and helping others.”

The organization will have a fundraiser at U-Swirl on Sept. 28. They encourage anyone to go and mention the organization. All proceededs will go to flood victims.

