JaMycal Hasty Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Last week, Baylor football traveled to Houston, where the Bears battled and defeated Rice University 38-10.

Redshirt freshman JaMycal Hasty dominated on offense and was named Newcomer of the Week by the Big 12 Conference. Hasty had 14 carries for a total of 105 yards, notching his first career 100-yard contest.

In the second quarter of the game, the running back was the first to get Baylor on the scoreboard with a handoff from senior quarterback Seth Russell leading to a 16-yard run into the end zone.

As a receiver, Hasty caught two passes for a total of 26 yards that aided in the Bears’ win over the Owls. The biggest play of the night occurred in the middle of the fourth quarter, with Hasty completing a 31-yard drive that helped seal Baylor’s victory.

“I saw progress out there tonight with the offensive line. I thought we hung in there a little bit. Early, not so much, but as the game wore on, I thought guys really reached down and bowed their necks and got it done,” said head coach Jim Grobe. “JaMycal has been a guy from day one that I wanted to see more of. He’s so explosive. It’s fun for him to get a chance.”

This is the first time a redshirt freshman has received this accolade, joining senior safety and fellow teammate Orion Stewart as one of Baylor’s players recognized by the Big 12 conference this year.

Junior running back Wyatt Schrepfer had nothing but praise to give his teammate.

“He’s an explosive guy; he’s a play maker … they want the ball in his hands,” Schrepfer said. “No one on the team is surprised at how well he’s been doing these last three games.”

The Bears take on Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. The game will be aired on FOX.