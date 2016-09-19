Chasers of the Light Book Review

By Mckenna Middleton | Page One Editor

About a year ago, I fell in love with Tyler Knott Gregson. This modern poet has gained popularity over social media sites such as Instagram and Pinterest, which is where I first encountered Gregson’s captivating poetry. Gregson usually writes free verse poetry, making simple yet profound observations on love, nature and human connection.

His most famed poetry collection, the Typewriter Series, synthesizes Gregson’s multi-faceted talent as poet, photographer and artist. Using a vintage Remington typewriter and scraps of paper such as receipts and hotel notepads, Gregson records observations and musings in a uniquely artistic way. Gregson also uses the blackout method for some of his poetry, which involves taking a page of a book and blacking out all the words except those that will make up a poem. In this way, Gregson’s poetic style is art itself before the written content is even read.

Gregson began writing at the age of 12, the same age he discovered Buddhism. His spirituality is exemplified throughout his work in his ability and tendency to find meaningful beauty in simple scenarios.

“Chasers of the Light,” Gregson’s first book of poetry, includes poetry from the Typewriter Series as well as photography accompanied by poetic observations.

“Chasers of the Light” incorporates the theme of illuminating small and seemingly insignificant moments through the words themselves and the way in which they are presented such as by taking scraps of paper and transforming them into art. Gregson’s poems are thought-provoking and strikingly relevant, from his haikus to the blurbs that accompany his breathtaking photographs.

A favorite poem of mine is from “Chasers of the Light,” written with Gregson’s old Remington on the back of an illegible receipt.

“How did the days steal you so efficiently from me? Time is a thief that never gets caught,” he wrote.

“Chasers of the Light” is Gregson’s first book, followed by a collection of love Haikus called “All the Words are Yours.” More of his work is posted regularly on his Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram accounts. His presence on social media only adds to his relatability and provides daily inspiration for followers.