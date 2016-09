To whomever it may concern:

Please thank whoever wrote the editorial, “Let’s talk about sex.”, printed on Sept. 8. Not only is it thought-provoking, but it was written with a very professional tone that I appreciated greatly. It is nice reading an article on controversial subjects such as sex without divisiveness or sensationalism (as in Brugger’s guest column; that, unfortunately, killed the message she was trying to get across).

Pedro Reyes, Pasadena, TX Senior