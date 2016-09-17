Linwood breaks Baylor rushing record

Senior running back Shock Linwood has made a place for his name in Baylor football history after breaking the Baylor all-time rushing record last night in route to a 38-10 win against Rice. Linwood surpassed the previous record set 36 years ago by Walter Abercrombie.

“I didn’t know I broke it,” Linwood said. “Coach when I came to sidelines was like, ‘Congratulations, son. You broke the record.’ I was like, ‘Thank you. Let me in…’ “It’s just something I can look back on and say I am one of the legends and one of the all-time leading rushers.”

After failing to break the record in the first two games at home, Linwood went into Friday night’s game against the Owls with 3,618 rushing yards. Linwood surpassed Abercrombie’s 3,665 rushing yard record on a five-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“Walter’s probably not happy about that. It shows that you have a really good player,” interim coach Jim Grobe said. “It was a little tougher for Shock to get to the record because he was sharing carries. Going forward that’s what I feel best about. We got some depth at the running back position.”

After missing the Russell Athletic Bowl and spring practice due to a broken foot, the chance of Linwood breaking the record was put on the back burner. However, Linwood had different plans in mind and came back healthy and ready to go.

Linwood would end the night with 57 yards on 13 carries and put his career rushing total to 3,675 and touchdowns on the ground to 34. Linwood has rushed for 213 yards this season, and continues to make an impact on the Bears offense.

Linwood will have the chance to add to his record 6:30 p.m. next Saturday as the Bears host Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.