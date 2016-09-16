Top 5 Local Restaurants to take your Family This Weekend

By Lindsey McLemore | Reporter

Baylor Family Weekend is an opportunity for students to share a piece of their Waco home with their families, and the easiest way to do that is to share a meal at a local restaurant. Whether families are looking for a quick bite or fine dining, Waco businesses have something to offer everyone. We’ve compiled a list of five favorite local restaurants in no particular order.

Baris Pizza & Pasta

Baris Pizza & Pasta is Waco’s best kept secret. Owner Mary Baris, born and raised in Italy, has been serving traditional Italian cuisine in Waco for more than 20 years.

Baris said her family has created an atmosphere of true family-style dining, inviting families to become a part of their own as they share stories and a meal. It’s that welcoming atmosphere that invites so many families to come back to Baris again and again.

With no website or Facebook page to advertise the restaurant, eating at Baris feels more like sharing a meal with family than going to a restaurant. Located at 904 N. Valley Mills Drive, Baris Pizza & Pasta is open Tuesday-Thursday 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11p.m. and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza

Poppa Rollo’s wins Best of Waco’s best pizza in Waco every year, and for good reason.

See if your family can find its way through the halls to the secret rooms, play arcade games, and watch classic movies and TV shows. The Three Stooges and The Little Rascals are Poppa Rollo’s staples, but during football season, you will find both of the secret rooms full of Baylor fans watching the game.

Poppa Rollo’s is located at 703 N. Valley Mills Drive and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11-12:30a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Waco is home to unique restaurants with something to offer everyone. Share a delicious piece of your Baylor home with your loved ones this Family Weekend, and support local businesses in the process.

DiamondBack’s

Families looking for a nice dinner need look no further than the award-winning DiamondBack’s Steakhouse. Home to “award-winning cuisine, expertly prepared with only the highest quality steaks, seafood and ingredients,” the steakhouse prides itself on making sure every meal is a reason to celebrate.

A unique combination of fine dining and southern hospitality, DiamondBack’s is located at 215 Mary Ave. and is open Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., and Saturday 5-11 p.m.

George’s Restaurant

If your family is looking for traditional southern food, George’s is the place to go. Voted TripAdvisor’s best chicken fried steak in town, George’s is a famous Waco landmark that’s fun for the whole family.

The restaurant is also the namesake for singer Pat Green’s hit single and album of the same name, “George’s Bar,” which makes it a popular destination for traveling country music fans. “He’s gone, yeah he’s gone, but I’m still here,” sang Green about life’s changes but the comforts of home at George’s always remain the same.

George’s has been open since 1930, is located at 1925 Speight Ave. and serves great food 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

Health Camp

An icon of the Waco traffic circle, Health Camp has been serving up fast food for over 50 years. With more than 30 flavors of malts and shakes to choose from, try combining multiple flavors to make a custom treat. Combine butterscotch and cheesecake to create a delicious, Harry Potter-inspired butterbeer flavor.

Health Camp is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2601 Circle Road.

