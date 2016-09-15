‘Misconception’ plays at Waco Hippodrome Theater for the third Movie Mondays

By Bradi Murphy | Arts & Life Editor

Great for Baylor and the Waco community, the movie “Misconception” plays at 7 p.m. on Monday at The Hippodrome. “Misconception” is part of the year-long Movie Mondays at the Hippodrome. “Misconception” is the third movie of the season, and so far, the season is off to a good start.

This is the second year for Movie Mondays at the Waco Hippodrome Theater, a free event that airs documentaries chosen by a committee of Baylor students, faculty and staff. Each movie aims to address an issue in today’s society.

The trailer for “Misconception” says that since 1960, a staggering 4 billion people have been added to the world population.

“Misconception” tells the story of three ordinary people, a journalist who examines lost and abandoned children whose mothers are stuck, an activist who aims to inform nations and elect ambassadors of the spiritual battle of good against evil and a bachelor who gives the perspectives of finding a woman in a world where the only topic is marriage.

“China has a lot of ‘leftover’ of men. I am one of them,” Bachelor Bao says in the trailer.

Formally enforced in 2015, China initiated the one-child policy, which aimed to reduce the growth rate of the vast population. The one-child policy enforces that each family unit in the country is only allowed to have one child. This policy has prevented over 400 million births.

“Misconception” addresses the effects of the implemented one-child policy, where the sons are prized, causing a deficit of 30 million women increasing the struggle to find a wife. “Misconception” will provide students with a new way of viewing the increasing population issue from cultural aspects they may not have considered.

“It is going to break up some myths about population, so I think that’s an interesting conversation because the population is growing,” Amy Gillham, the programming director for the Waco Hippodrome, said. “I’m very curious to see what it is going to tell us.”

From Academy Award-winning director Jessica Yu, “Misconception” is a documentary that illustrates the rising fears about the increasing population strains on the Earth’s resources. Movie Mondays give students the opportunity to learn about rising issues at the historic Waco building, the Hippodrome.

“We’re excited that it is growing. Every time we turn around, more and more individuals are like, “Oh, Movie Mondays, I’m definitely going.’ So you just get excited to see that people are enjoying it,” Jordy Dicky assistant director of Student Union at Baylor said.